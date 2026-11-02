Fremont teen dies in crash, another person injured, deputies say

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fremont teen died in a crash Friday night in Sherman Township, deputies say.

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched around 9:05 p.m. to the intersection of W. 24th Street and Luce Avenue for a crash. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old had died.

According to investigators, a 49-year-old man from Fremont was driving north and did not stop at the intersection. His vehicle hit another car that was driving east on W. 24th Street.

The 15-year-old from Fremont was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Several surrounding agencies responded to the scene.

Additional details have not yet been released.

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