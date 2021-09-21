LIVE: Motor Bella kicks off Tuesday morning with opening ceremonies, press conferences

(WXYZ) — A new auto show is rolling into town later this week and weekend, but on Tuesday, Motor Bella is kicking off for the media at the M-1 Concourse in Pontiac.

Attendees won't just get to admire the newest and most innovative cars on the lot, they'll also get a chance to get behind the wheel.

The four-day event is set to open to the public on Thursday, but on Tuesday, the media will get a preview.

Organizers have built displays and set up tracks so you can experience the cars and see what exactly it's like in them.

In some cases, you can drive them yourselves, and there are even opportunities to hop in with an expert driver and try the car out on rocky terrain. Best of all, some brands will be unveiling new never-before-seen cars.

"If you're from southeast Michigan, one thing we all know about us is we love our cars," Doug North, the chairman of Motor Bella, said.

Over an 87 acre stretch of land, 39 of the worlds leading car brands will put their best machines on display and​ into action.

"You're going to smell burning rubber, you're going to hear high-performance engines, you're going to not hear the electrics when they drive so really neat opportunities to see the latest technology and interact with it in a way you've never been able to do before," North added.

Visitors will be stepping into the future of auto shows, North said. Ever wanted to cruise in an electric car, and pull some Gs in a sports car? North said it's all here.

"It'll really be a fantastic event that's been too long and coming to be able to get out and get together and celebrate what our industry is about," he said.

The event will take place mostly outdoors, which makes it unique and COVID-19 conscious.

Attendees are asked to wear masks in indoor spaces, like on parking shuttles and when testing any car. Proof of vaccination won't be required.

The show kicks off to the public on Thursday and runs through Sunday. Tickets are available at https://motorbella.com/

