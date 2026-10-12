1 dead, another injured in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in Montcalm County

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person has died and another person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Montcalm County on Saturday.

The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. in Fairplain Township near W. Carson City Road and S. Miller Road.

The Montcalm County Sheriff's Officesay a motorcycle failed to yield and pulled out in front of a pickup truck that was driving east. The pickup truck, which was hauling a loaded horse trailer, hit the motorcycle.

The person driving the motorcycle, a 57-year-old Greenville man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger on the motorcycle, a 46-year-old Greenville woman, was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The people on the motorcycle were not wearing helmets, deputies say.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 46-year-old Greenville woman, and her passengers were not hurt. The horses also weren't hurt.

W. Carson City Road closed for several hours during the investigation.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, deputies say.

The crash is still being investigated.

Several surrounding agencies

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