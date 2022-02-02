Michigan redistricting commission facing two lawsuits and its general counsel just resigned

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is facing two lawsuits over the political maps it adopted last year and its general counsel tendered her resignation last week amid interpersonal conflict on the commission.

One commissioner called the meeting a "nightmare," but there's still work to do.

“Madam Chair in both her role as vice chair and chair has many times been rude to members of the commission. At times in my opinion has been arrogant to members of the commission," said Commissioner Rhonda Lange in an effort to censure chair Rebecca Szetela.

Her motion was interrupted by Commissioner Brittni Kellom who objected to both the effort and misuse of procedure.

"Point of order. How are we allowing this to take place in a live meeting?" she asked before noting Lange was engaging in name-calling.

Commissioners have worked for months to draft and adopt new district maps for congressional, state House and state Senate districts in Michigan. Although the effort is being hailed by experts as a success against gerrymandering, the commission is dealing with conflict between members which Lange says has been going on for a long time now.

In an interview with Fox 47, Lange was hesitant to answer whether the commission will be able to work the conflicts out.

"I can't speak for anybody else, every day is a new day," she said. "You know, just hoping to move on and what will be, will be."

Lange says that the commission will have to keep meeting until legal measures are settled, which means there's no end date in sight just yet.

"Per the Constitution, the commission is in session until legal matters are done, so as far as an exact timeline I honestly could not say," she said.

Lange says the commission is sort of in limbo right now— the group is facing multiple lawsuits. One argues that districts around Detroit dilute the Black vote and another suit filed by seven state Republicans including state Rep. Beau LeFave of Iron Mountain and former state Rep. Joseph Graves alleges the congressional districts drawn by the commission don't have sufficiently equal populations.

“We’re in the legal phase right. We’ve completed our maps successfully and I think we’re essentially making sure those maps are defended well," Commissioner M.C. Rothhorn said.

“And just so we’re clear– we’re still keeping our local litigation counsel, our general litigation counsel and our Voting Rights Act counsel so things are still moving," said Commission spokesman Edward Wood III.

Woods said that the commission is still well represented with other attorneys and is working to fill Pastula's role. Pastula did not respond to a request for comment.

