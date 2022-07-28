DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — It was a day 64-year-old Shirley Williams will surely cherish forever.

On Wednesday, her daughter Tamika and son-in-law Timothy surprised her with a surprise wedding at the Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit.

Shirley has been staying at Sinai-Grace since July 2 after experiencing a diabetic episode that resulted in her being put on life support.

Her only daughter Tamika, was set to marry Timothy Hester, but refused to do so without having her mother by her side.

The newlyweds said their I Do's in Shirley's room in Sinai-Grace. It was a surprise to Shirley.