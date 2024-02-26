Watch Now
Luke Bryan adds second Pine Knob date for 99.5 WYCD Hoedown

Posted at 8:20 AM, Feb 26, 2024
Country music superstar Luke Bryan has added a second date to the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown coming this summer to Pine Knob Music Theatre.

According to 313 Presents, Bryan will perform on Saturday, June 29, adding to the original date on Friday, June 28.

The Hoedown will feature acts across two stages, including Bryan and Alana Springsteen on the main stage on Friday, June 28 and Bryan and Ella Langley on Saturday, June 29. Chase Matthew and HunterGirl will perform on the main stage both days as well.

Tickets for his new show go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and a limited number of tickets for the previously announced June 28 date are still available.

