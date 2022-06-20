Grosse Pointe Farms family collecting Lego sets for young cancer patients

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A family in Grosse Pointe Farms is holding its annual Lego collection campaign for hospitalized pediatric oncology patients.

The parents call it the Half Christmas Lego drive because they want to bring the joy of Christmas to sick kids during the summer season.

Most importantly, they know firsthand how toys help in recovery after their son was diagnosed with cancer.

Pat Brown says this year, the goal is to collect 200 sets.

"We are at 73 sets and over $,1600 donated," Brown said.

Last year, the couple donated 150 sets, and after hearing the feedback they made it an annual affair.

"A kid maybe had an X-ray or something and got a Lego set, and a mom or dad would text and say, 'I think this is from you guys, thank you'," he said.

The idea came up when their son, Hudson, had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor at the age of 5.

"Any parent would want to take that instantly and take it on themselves, but they can’t. So to be able to have something that he enjoyed and loved. It took his mind off of all the challenges that come with being a kid with cancer," Brown said.

"It made me not think that I was in a hospital. Because like once I got into Legos, I just like built them and it felt like I was at home," said Hudson.

Hudson underwent a series of radiation and chemotherapy. His mom, Megan, says Legos were the only thing that kept her little boy distracted from the pain and boredom.

"We had no idea it would have an impact on him, on our life and all the other kids," she said.

Many treatments later, 9-year-old Hudson is not only in remission but, proud of his Lego collection.

At present, the Brown family is getting ready to donate the toys to Ascension St. John Hospital on June 25. Meanwhile, you can contribute by donating via Venmo @Megan-Brown-132 or call (313) 720-6661.

