Corrections deputy attacked by inmate in Ingham County Jail

The female deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack
Ingham County Jail
FOX 47 News
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 15:17:18-05

LANSING, Mich. — A female Ingham County corrections deputy was attacked by an inmate on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Ingham County Jail. The deputy was attacked while completing safety and wellbeing checks in the facility.

The corrections deputy was eventually able to call for backup after sustaining multiple punches to the head. Responding deputies were able to subdue the inmate, and the injured deputy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate has been in the custody of the Ingham County Sheriff for two years and is awaiting trial for homicide.

In a press release, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth stated, "This is a clear reminder of the dangers our deputies face daily. We are grateful for prompt response of our staff to intervene the active assault and mitigate the outcome, which likely would have been much worse. I would also like to thank Ingham County Prosecutor, John Dewane, for personally visiting our deputy at the hospital."

The assault is currently being investigated by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.

