Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Michigan student places second in national contest

items.[0].image.alt
Emily Glassford, May 2021
Emily Glassford_art.jpeg
Posted at 12:12 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 12:12:14-04

LANSING, Mich. — For the first time, a Michigan student has been named first runner-up in the 2021 National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest.

The Michigan State Police Missing Persons Coordination Unit announced on Tuesday that out of more than 800 submissions Emily Glassford placed second overall in the national contest.

The contest raises awareness for missing children. MSP says more than 900 children are currently reported missing in Michigan.

Glassford is a fifth-grader at Almont Elementary in Almont. She went on to compete nationally after being picked as the Michigan winner. MSP says more than 40 students entered the contest state-wide.

Other Michigan winners include Clover Nash from Almont Elementary who won second place. And Torey Robbins from Brown Elementary in Saint Joseph placed third.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time