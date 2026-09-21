Michigan State University moves to online classes, remote work after campus power outage

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is moving to online classes and remote work Monday after a power outage knocked out electricity to its East Lansing campus.

The campus lost power Saturday after a connection failed at the campus power plant. Crews have since restored power to most of the campus.

However, heating and cooling systems will take more time to be fully restored, leaving some dorms and dining halls without hot water.

Dining halls are changing how they operate to continue feeding students. Generators are also positioned throughout campus, with a focus on safety and emergency response.

University leaders say they will share updates as services are restored.

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