Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Michigan State University moves to online classes, remote work after campus power outage

A failed connection at the campus power plant knocked out electricity Saturday. Some dorms and dining halls are still without hot water.
Michigan State University generic
WXYZ
Michigan State University generic
Posted
and last updated

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is moving to online classes and remote work Monday after a power outage knocked out electricity to its East Lansing campus.

The campus lost power Saturday after a connection failed at the campus power plant. Crews have since restored power to most of the campus.

However, heating and cooling systems will take more time to be fully restored, leaving some dorms and dining halls without hot water.

Dining halls are changing how they operate to continue feeding students. Generators are also positioned throughout campus, with a focus on safety and emergency response.

University leaders say they will share updates as services are restored.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Our coverage is expanding!

Our coverage is expanding!