Michigan man facing terrorism-related charges following a tip

Muskegon County prosecutors say a Michigan man is now charged for planning an act of mass violence after investigators found explosive devices and guns at his home.

State police say the investigation began after a third party reported threats linked back to Stewart Lee Simon.

A search of his home reportedly turned up improvised pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails, toxic chemicals, guns and writings detailing his plans.

Prosecutors say Simon intended to target his family, then the general public.

He was arrested at work in Oceana County, where authorities say he resisted officers while armed.

Simon remains in custody on a $100,000 bond on separate charges.

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