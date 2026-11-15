Michigan man, 5-year-old son killed in crash; 4-year-old daughter seriously injured

A 26-year-old man and his 5-year-old son were killed in a single-vehicle crash in southern Michigan on Friday evening that also left the man's 4-year-old daughter with severe injuries, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on East Central Road near South Centennial Road in Ovid Township.

State police said the man, who was from Coldwater, was driving westbound when the vehicle left the road, struck a tree and overturned in a field.

The driver was ejected from the SUV and killed, while both children were trapped inside. Troopers freed the children and began life-saving measures.

They were both taken to hospitals in the area, where the 5-year-old later died.

The 4-year-old girl is still said to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and the 5-year-old boy was not secured in a child safety seat. The 4-year-old girl was properly secured in a child safety seat, authorities said.

They believe speed may have contributed to the crash.

