Michigan AG criticizes Consumers Energy's new natural gas rate hike case days after MPSC approval

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is criticizing Consumers Energy for announcing intent to seek a rate hike, just days after the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a rate hike.

According to the AG's office, the MPSC approved a $139 million natural gas rate hike for Consumers Energy on Thursday, Oct. 15, which was a 4.3% increase for a typical residential customer. The MPSC also approved a 9.8% return on equity, the utility's profit margin.

On Monday, the energy company submitted a filing announcement to seek another natural gas rate hike on or after Dec. 18, 2026.

Nessel said her office will file to intervene in the case.

“Consumers Energy was approved for a new natural gas rate hike just last week, and before a single new dollar could be spent, they’ve announced their next rate hike,” Nessel said in a statement. “Major utilities like Consumers Energy and DTE employ entire teams of staff to craft rate hike applications to file one right after another, and their bill paying customers pay all the costs to craft these massive proposals. In the past, we have asked the MPSC to require both companies to track their costs associated with rate hike cases and, as long as their customers are paying for the process, I hope someday soon we’ll know just how much.”

Consumers said on its website that the approved rate hike from Oct. 15 will take effect in November 2026, and businesses will see an estimated monthly increase of $25.29, and exact bills will depend on how much electricity you use.

"We deliver natural gas to over 1.8 million homes and businesses across Michigan. This responsibility requires ongoing work to build and maintain the infrastructure that brings energy right to you. We do this because we understand how important dependable energy is to your business," the Consumers website reads.

The company said that the funds will be used for replacing thousands of service lines, updating pressure facilities, adding cost-effective technology, replacing hundreds of miles of pipelines and more.

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