GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's longest-running homeless shelter exceeded its goal to provide a Thanksgiving turkey to area families struggling this holiday season.

Mel Trotter’s Turkey Drop announced Thursday that its annual event resulted in 5,746 frozen turkeys being donated, eclipsing the organization’s goal of 5,500.

Watch FOX 17's previous story in the video below:

Mel Trotter Turkey Drop

The turkeys were collected at five area dropoff locations. They include: Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North and South, Muskegon Rescue Mission-Men's Shelter, Mel Trotter Ministries Downtown Shelter, and its Jenison Thrift Store location, according to a news release.

“We are grateful to our generous donors as they have once again provided a tangible form of kindness to thousands of families struggling with food insecurity,” said Mel Trotter Ministries CEO Chris Palusky. “We could not provide this level of support without our donors, sponsors, and community partners.”

This was the 23rd Annual Turkey Drop. If you would still like to make a donation, you can do so by going to www.meltrotter.org.

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