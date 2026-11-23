BATTLE CREEK, Colo. — The City of Battle Creek has selected its new police chief following a monthslong search for the right candidate.

City officials announced Monday that Rodolfo “Rudy” Alcaraz, who currently serves as police chief of Selma, California, accepted the position and is expected to join the department in January.

Alcaraz brings 30 years of law enforcement experience to Battle Creek, city officials said in a news release.

A graduate of the FBI National Academy, Alcaraz has built a career focused on community engagement, organizational accountability, transparency and strengthening trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve, they added.

The selection follows a national search process that narrowed the field to three finalists who visited Battle Creek in mid-November. During their visit, finalists participated in interviews with city leadership, met with BCPD personnel, toured the community, and attended a public meet-and-greet where neighbors had the opportunity to provide feedback.

City of Battle Creek

Community feedback highlighted Alcaraz's engagement and direct communication style as key strengths, according to the news release. Police department personnel also responded positively to his emphasis on team development and building organizational capacity.

"Feedback from neighbors, department personnel, and city staff consistently pointed to Rudy's communication style, experience, and approach to leadership," said City Manager Amanda Zimmerlin. "We are pleased he has accepted the position and look forward to welcoming him to Battle Creek."

The city launched the search as current Police Chief Shannon Bagley prepares to retire at the end of 2026 after more than 30 years in law enforcement and public safety. The city expects Alcaraz's arrival to support a seamless transition as the department moves into its next chapter of leadership.

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