Man struck and killed on I-94 on Wednesday morning in Berrien County

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was struck and killed on I-94 near the Watervliet exit early Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a driver traveling on I-94 westbound hit a man who was reportedly standing in the westbound lane wearing all black around 2:05 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say the driver was headed back to Texas when the crash occurred.

It’s unclear why the man was standing on I-94, and his identity has not been revealed at this time.

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