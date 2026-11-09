Man injured in drive-by shooting in Battle Creek

Battle Creek police say a man was shot and injured in a drive-by shooting last week.

According to police, the incident happened just after midnight Thursday in the area of Somerset Ave Jordan St.

Police say shots were fired from a vehicle, and a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information or who was in the area at the time to come forward. They are also asking for any vehicle or home footage from near the area. You can call them at (269) 781-0911 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer

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