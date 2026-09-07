Man dead after Allegan Co. crash, driver arrested

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — A man is dead after a crash early Monday morning in the area of 146th Avenue and West Shore Drive in Leighton Township.

Deputies say an SUV was heading east on 146th Avenue when it lost control on the curve to West Shore Drive.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a male passenger not breathing. Despite life saving attempts, the man died.

The male driver was not injured. He was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated causing death. His name is currently withheld, pending arraignment.

The victim's identity has not been released yet.

Officials say alcohol, speed and seatbelt usage are factors in the incident. The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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