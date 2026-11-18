A man arrested in connection to the federal raid of Muskegon Heights City Hall will plead guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges.

Lakento Smith, a Texas man, is accused of conspiring with two other men to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in Muskegon County, as part of an alleged interstate drug trafficking operation.

Because of a prior serious drug felony conviction, Smith faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

The raid on city hall led to financial and drug crime investigations—and the eventual removal of the city manager.

Smith’s charges are linked to the July federal raid of Muskegon Heights City Hall.

Smith's change of plea hearing is scheduled for November 24 at 11 a.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube