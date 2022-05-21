Watch
Unexpected repair forces US-31 drawbridge lane closure

Posted at 4:50 PM, May 21, 2022
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety announced a lane closure on the US-31 drawbridge Saturday afternoon.

The department says it’s due to an unexpected repair.

Left turn lanes from Jackson Street onto US-31 for northbound traffic are down from two lanes to one lane to ease the merge on the bridge.

The department says this repair and lane closure is causing backups and long wait times for northbound US-31 traffic at Jackson Street.

Crews ask drivers to take alternative routes, suggesting using M-231 or 68th Avenue through Eastmanville instead.

This closure is expected to last until sometime Sunday, May 22.

