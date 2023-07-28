Suspect sought in burglary at Park Township business

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in a Park Township burglary early Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the burglary happened July 26 at the Itty Bitty Bar on Beach Road.

We’re told a man showed up on a bicycle before 3 a.m. and broke inside the building, making off with food and alcohol.

OCSO says the man also stole several business items from an office.

Deputies say the suspect wore a face mask, a green winter hat, gym pants and a blue jacket.

Those with knowledge of the burglary are encouraged to connect with investigators at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

