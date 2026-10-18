Security officer killed in hit-and-run on GVSU campus, student arrested

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A Grand Valley State University student was arrested after a security officer was killed in a hit-and-run Friday at the school's Allendale campus.

The university says the security officer was a third-party contractor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim, who was working on our campus to help keep our community safe,” Grand Valley State University President Philomena Mantella said in a statement.

Additional details about the incident, victim and student have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GVSU police at 616-331-3255.

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