Pedestrian hit by vehicle on US-31 in Holland Township, deputies say

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on US-31 in Holland Township Monday night, deputies say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it responded around 10:10 p.m. to northbound US-31 near James Street.

Deputies say a 49-year-old woman was driving north in the left lane on US-31. A 22-year-old man ran across US-31 on the crosswalk at James Street and was hit by the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but was stable.

The driver had a green light and the right of way, deputies say.

Northbound US-31 was down to one lane for about an hour as authorities were investigating at the scene. The fire department and paramedics also responded.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.

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