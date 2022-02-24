Ottawa County vehicle weight restrictions begin March 1

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County officials are reminding residents that seasonal weight restrictions take effect Tuesday, March 1.

The Ottawa County Road Commission says restrictions begin at 6 a.m.

We’re told weight restrictions are necessary to protect the roads by reducing travel speeds and axle-loading limits on some vehicles.

The county explains roads can be damaged by heavier vehicles during thaw periods.

Click here for more information on seasonal weight distractions and truck-related maps.

