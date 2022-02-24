Watch
Ottawa County vehicle weight restrictions begin March 1

Ottawa County Department of Public Health Logo.PNG
File photo
Ottawa County Department of Public Health Logo.PNG
Posted at 2:25 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 14:25:00-05

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County officials are reminding residents that seasonal weight restrictions take effect Tuesday, March 1.

The Ottawa County Road Commission says restrictions begin at 6 a.m.

We’re told weight restrictions are necessary to protect the roads by reducing travel speeds and axle-loading limits on some vehicles.

The county explains roads can be damaged by heavier vehicles during thaw periods.

Click here for more information on seasonal weight distractions and truck-related maps.

