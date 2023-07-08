Ottawa Co. lifts no body contact advisory at North Beach Park

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) announced Saturday that it lifted the no body contact advisory for North Beach Park.

FOX 17 first told you about the high levels of E. coli in the water on Thursday.

READ MORE: High levels of E. coli detected at North Beach Park

OCDPH says it conducted routine sampling of the E. coli levels in the beach water Friday, and sample results showed acceptable levels of E. coli present.

The results show that the beach is now in compliance with Michigan’s Water Quality Standards and is safe for the public.

The geometric mean of the samples collected is 10.81 E. coli per 100 mL— the total body contact standard is a maximum of 300 E. coli per 100 mL.

If you have any questions or concerns about public beach water sampling, or if you think you got sick after swimming in the impacted water, call OCDPH at 616-393-5645 during normal businesses hours.

You can also visit the county’s website and click the red “report a concern” button.

Click here for more information about surface water quality in Ottawa County, and click here for the most up-to-date information on public beaches, as well as a listing of water sample results.

