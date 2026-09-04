Nunica hosts K9 Frisbee Worldwide Championship Regional on Labor Day

NUNICA, Mich. — Nunica is hosting a regional competition of the K9 Frisbee Worldwide Championship on Labor Day, giving residents a front-row seat to some of the most athletic dogs in the world.

The event features dogs sprinting, leaping and making incredible catches at full speed. It is one of more than 30 regional competitions happening across four countries.

More than 5,000 dog and handler teams from around the globe will compete simultaneously, with scores combined into one massive international contest.

The competition begins at 10 a.m. Labor Day at 7585 Sternberg Road in Nunica. The event is open to the public.

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