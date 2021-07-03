Motorcyclist, passenger injured in Grand Haven crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Lake Michigan Drive and US-31 Friday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 38-year-old woman from Mattawan was executing a U-turn on Lake Michigan Drive when it struck a motorcycle driven by a 37-year-old West Olive man. The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist failed to yield prior to the impact.

The motorcycle’s driver and passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office tells us.

The motorcyclist was reportedly issued a citation for failing to yield.

