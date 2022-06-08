80-year-old woman pinned, seriously hurt after Georgetown Twp. crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elderly woman is seriously hurt after a crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday afternoon.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at 18th Avenue and Chicago Drive.
We’re told an 83-year-old man drove north on 18th Avenue in a Chrysler Town & Country when the car was hit by a Dodge Ram — driven by a 23-year-old Hudsonville man — that had run a red light at the intersection.
Deputies say the Chrysler’s 80-year-old female passenger was pinned in the car and needed to be removed by firefighters. She has since been hospitalized for serious injuries.
The sheriff's office asks drivers to go a different route as deputies continue their investigation.