75-year-old West Olive woman critically injured after Holland Twp. crash

FOX 17
Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 13:54:13-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elderly West Olive woman is critically hurt after a crash in Holland Township Tuesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 12:30 p.m. near 96th Avenue and New Holland Street.

We’re told a 56-year-old Zeeland man in a pickup truck drove south when the 75-year-old woman drove past the stop sign at the intersection and into the path of the pickup.

The woman was hospitalized with critical injuries sustained in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other driver reportedly declined to receive treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation.

