3 injured in Allendale Township crash, deputies say

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were hurt in a crash where a teenage girl and her father were pinned inside a vehicle in Allendale Township Monday evening, deputies say.

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. near 64th Avenue and Pierce Street.

Investigators say a 69-year-old Allendale resident was driving west on Pierce Street in a Lexus SUV and pulled in front of a black Jeep SUV that was going north.

The Jeep was being driven by a 14-year-old girl who was accompanied by her father.

The crash caused the Jeep to come to a rest up against a home on the northwest corner of the intersection. The teen and her 51-year-old father were pinned inside the vehicle and Allendale Township's fire department had to pull them out.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The teen and her father were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

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