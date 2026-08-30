1 rescued after boat capsized on Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXMI) — A person was rescued after a boat capsized on Lake Macatawa Sunday afternoon.

The Park Township Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the lake near Waukazoo Drive around 2:40 p.m. It was reported that a 16- to 18-foot boat capsized with a person in the water about 100 yards from shore.

The person was in distress but reportedly wearing a life jacked, officials said.

The Park Township Fire Department marine units responded and other resources, including a dive team, were dispatched.

A nearby boat assisted before emergency crews arrived. Firefighters confirmed the boat was righted and the person was standing in about waist-deep water.

The person was taken to shore safely and no injuries were reported.

Calls for the dive team and the U.S. Coast Guard to respond were canceled.

In a statement, the fire department said: