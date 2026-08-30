1 rescued after boat capsized on Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXMI) — A person was rescued after a boat capsized on Lake Macatawa Sunday afternoon.
The Park Township Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the lake near Waukazoo Drive around 2:40 p.m. It was reported that a 16- to 18-foot boat capsized with a person in the water about 100 yards from shore.
The person was in distress but reportedly wearing a life jacked, officials said.
The Park Township Fire Department marine units responded and other resources, including a dive team, were dispatched.
A nearby boat assisted before emergency crews arrived. Firefighters confirmed the boat was righted and the person was standing in about waist-deep water.
The person was taken to shore safely and no injuries were reported.
Calls for the dive team and the U.S. Coast Guard to respond were canceled.
In a statement, the fire department said:
The Park Township Fire Department would like to remind boaters that wearing a properly fitted life jacket can be critical during an emergency on the water. Weather and wind conditions can change quickly, and even experienced boaters can find themselves in an unexpected situation.
The department also encourages boaters to carry appropriate safety equipment, monitor weather conditions, and have a means to call for help in an emergency.