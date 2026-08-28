Police investigate robbery at Muskegon Township Comerica Bank; suspect remains at large

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon at a Comerica Bank in Muskegon Township.

Officers with the Muskegon Township Police Department responded around 4:30 p.m. to the branch at 2133 E. Apple Ave. after receiving a report of a robbery.

Police described the suspect as a white man who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. Authorities said the suspect is not in custody.

Investigators said the suspect shown in the surveillance image left the bank with an "undisclosed amount of money." No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who noticed suspicious activity near the Comerica Bank around the time of the robbery, to contact the Muskegon Township Police Department at 231-777-1666. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer at 231-722-7463 or online.

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