Person in custody after shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — One person is in custody in connection with a shooting that Muskegon police said left one person dead and another hurt Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to Terrace Street and East Forest Avenue just before 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 29-year-old Muskegon man outside a home with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said a 20-year-old Muskegon Heights resident also showed up at Trinity Health Muskegon with a gunshot wound. He was treated and released.

One person is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

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