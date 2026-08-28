DNR hosting controlled deer hunt at P.J. Hoffmaster State Park in November to control population

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will host a managed deer hunt at P.J. Hoffmaster State Park this fall.

According to the DNR, the controlled lottery hunt is a science-based wildlife management tool designed to bring down the deer population to a health, sustainable level.

Ottawa County will manage the hunt and the lottery, and the entire park will close from Friday, Nov. 20 through Monday, Nov. 23.

People can apply for the special managed deer hunt lottery on the Ottawa County Parks & Recreation Commission website .

The application period is open through Aug. 31. Each person selected will be assigned two hunt dates, and permits will be assigned to specific zones within the park to ensure safety and controlled hunter density.