MUSKEGON, Mich. — After two years of rebuilding a rundown structure, Fields Cannary is preparing to open as what its co-owner believes to be a unique cannabis entertainment facility in Muskegon.



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Cannabis entertainment facility prepares to open in Muskegon

The business, housed in the former Sons of Norway Hall, will feature a restaurant, dispensary, and indoor and outdoor consumption lounges when it opens by the end of September.

Daren Bower

Co-owner Edgar Ramon said the facility is unique because customers over 21 will be able to purchase and consume various adult products at one location.

"Having all five licenses that are zoned for our property here, and then having that liquor license, to the best of my knowledge, doesn't exist anywhere else in the US," Ramon said.

Daren Bower

Ramon and his partners have been working to convert the former lodge into the cannabis entertainment facility since 2021. The building was previously missing walls and part of the roof.

Daren Bower

Ramon said the team focused on making the facility look appealing for both the community and customers, incorporating natural elements like driftwood from Muskegon Lake to create "a kind of a natural prairie type of view for people to enjoy."

Daren Bower

"I don't even consider ourselves to be a true cannabis company. I consider ourselves to be a hospitality company, but we offer cannabis. It's one of the products that we offer, just like we offer food, entertainment, drinks," Ramon said.

Daren Bower

Ramon believes this type of business will become as common as breweries and distilleries in West Michigan within a few years. He said the neighborhood has been welcoming to the business.

"The community is welcoming us. They can't wait for us to fully open the doors. So, we kind of knew immediately that we were onto something," Ramon said.

Daren Bower

The restaurant will serve as the main focal point of the business, according to Ramon. With no upscale restaurants or dispensaries in the area, Ramon said the neighborhood is excited for the business to open.

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