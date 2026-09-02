Baker College's Muskegon campus shuts down for the day, students asked to remain in dorms

Baker College has closed its Muskegon campus on Wednesday and asked students in residence halls to shelter in place until an all-clear is issued.

The college did not provide more information as to what caused the closure, but said all classes, events and activities are canceled for the rest of the dya.

The full alert is below. Fox 17 will update this story as we learn more information.

"MUSKEGON CAMPUS ALERT: The Baker College Muskegon campus is closed immediately today, Wednesday, Sept. 2.

All on-campus classes, events and activities are canceled for the remainder of the day.

• Do not come to campus.

• Students: Check Canvas and your Baker email for remote learning instructions.

• Residence hall students: Remain in your rooms until an all-clear is issued.

• Faculty/staff: Transition to remote work and contact your supervisor with questions.

Please monitor Baker College’s official communication channels for updates. Thank you for your cooperation."