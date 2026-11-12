Andre Williams declines to fill Mayor Bonnie McGlothin’s seat, councilmember says

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man picked to serve as the mayor of Muskegon Heights will not take the role.

According to Muskegon Heights Councilmember William Kitchen, Andre Williams told the board he declined to fill Mayor Bonnie McGlothin's seat by email.

Williams was appointed to the office Monday by the Muskegon Heights City Council to fill the mayor’s seat and operated as the mayor for most of the meeting that night.

Watch previous coverage of this story below:

Attorney says Bonnie McGlothin battling leukemia amid Muskegon Heights mayor dispute

The seat was empty because the mayor missed three consecutive council meetings, which triggered her automatic removal under the city charter, which states that a mayor or council member forfeits office after failing to attend three consecutive regular council meetings without being excused by the council.

Muskegon Attorney reveals McGlothin has leukemia amid Muskegon Heights mayoral dispute Michael Powers

On Wednesday, McGlothin’s attorney, Joel Fauson, sat down with Fox 17 on Wednesday and disclosed that she is battling cancer and missed the meetings due to the treatments.

“She has allowed me to disclose that she’s currently battling leukemia. So she missed those meetings for treatment,” Fauson said.

He also said her absences were communicated to the board ahead of time.

However, the city said information about McGlothin’s health and communications about the absences do not, by themselves, establish that the council formally excused those absences.

The three missed meetings are now at the center of the dispute over the mayor’s office.

McGlothin’s lawyer said she is appealing her removal.

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