62-year-old man killed in Muskegon stabbing

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 62-year-old man died after he was stabbed multiple times in Muskegon Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers with the Muskegon Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near Forest Avenue and Eighth Street around 3:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old Muskegon man with multiple stab wounds. He was treated at the scene but died from his injuries, according to police.

A 69-year-old man is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Police have not released the names of either man or said what led up to the stabbing. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or contact Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

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