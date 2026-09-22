No school at Dix Street Elementary on Tuesday after a fire broke out on Monday

OTSEGO, MI — There will be no school on Tuesday at Dix Street Elementary School, according to Otsego Public Schools (OPS).

According to the school district, there was a fire at the school Monday evening. Staff members were on scene, and the district says they followed the fire protocol and that everyone was evacuated safely.

The Otsego Fire Department responded to the scene and remains on site to determine the cause of the fire.

Details on the damage to the building were not immediately available. Superintendent Christie Robinson and Principal Beth Ayotte are at the school working with the fire department Monday evening.

Otsego Public Schools is currently notifying families regarding the incident and will provide updates as more information becomes available. All other schools within the district will remain open for regularly scheduled classes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

