Man dead after crash in Allegan County, deputies say

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A person has died after a single-car crash in Clyde Township late Saturday night, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. near 48th Street and 113th Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been thrown from a pickup truck. Investigators say he was driving north before he lost control and overturned.

He was the only person inside the vehicle.

First responders tried saving his life at the scene, however, he died.

The man's name is being withheld at the time as family members are being notified.

Investigators believe "speed and seat belt usage" were factors in the crash.

The road closed as authorities investigated but has since reopened. Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.

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