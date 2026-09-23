Dix Street Elementary school closed for the foreseeable future following a fire

OTSEGO, MI — There will be no school students at Dix Street Elementary School for the foreseeable future, according to Otsego Public Schools (OPS).

This comes following a fire on Monday that broke out in the early evening.

Staff members were on scene, and the district says they followed the fire protocol and that everyone was evacuated safely.

In updates Tuesday, the school district said that to preserve the damage in the building for insurance adjusters and allowing cleanup crews to start their work. There is no timeline on when the building will reopen.

The district says they are communicating with families on how to ensure students who attended school will be able to return to the classroom, but for the time being, school is closed for all of Dix Street Elementary School at this time.

"Our top priority right now is supporting our Dix Street Elementary students, staff, and families while

Establishing a clear path forward for continuous learning," said Superintendent Christie Robinson in a news release. "As district leadership works alongside school staff to finalize a long-term learning plan, maintaining consistent, transparent lines of communication with our families will be our focus."

Fundraising efforts have already kicked off an donations of the following items are being accepted at the Central Office along Sherwood Street:



Notebooks

Loose leaf paper

Pencils

Crayons

Markers

Colored pencils

Scissors

Glue sticks

Construction paper

Folders

Snacks

Kleenex

Clorox wipes

Math fact flash cards

Playing cards for math games

Dice

Counting blocks

Backpacks

Children’s clothing

Details on the damage to the building were not immediately available. Superintendent Christie Robinson and Principal Beth Ayotte are at the school working with the fire department Monday evening.

Otsego Public Schools is currently notifying families regarding the incident and will provide updates as more information becomes available eveyday at 4 p.m.

