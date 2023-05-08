Threat prompts evacuation at Kalamazoo County Courthouse

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Courthouse was evacuated after someone called in a threat Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the threat was issued at roughly 8:30 a.m.

After the building was evacuated, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) stood guard while the building was searched, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told KDPS’s bomb squad and a K9 with the Western Michigan University Department of Public Safety were summoned to assist with search efforts.

KCSO says nothing was found inside the building, adding there was no reason to believe the threat existed beyond the phone call.

The courthouse resumed normal operations at about 10 a.m., authorities say.

The caller’s identity is currently being investigated.

