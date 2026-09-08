Suspect arrested in alleged assault of man at tent encampment near Kalamzoo River

Kalamazoo police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault of another man near the Kalamazoo River over the weekend.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers responded Sunday morning to an assault in the 600 block of E. Michigan Ave. after receiving a report of a man who was severely beaten.

Police said the 48-year-old man had significant injuries and took place at a tent encampment along the east bank of the river. The victim was taken to the hospital with his condition deteriorating, but he was listed in stable condition following treatment.

Detectives identified a 25-year-old man as the suspect and located him at a home in the 700 block of S. Rose St. He was taken into custody without incident.