Portage picks city manager candidate, negotiating contract

PORTAGE, Mich. (WXMI) — Portage has selected a city manager candidate.

During a special meeting Friday morning, city council picked Karen Dempsey-Horan, the chief administrative officer in The Woodlands Township, Texas. The city will now negotiate a contract with Dempsey-Horan.

The city says the search and interview process started with 53 applicants. The council considered three finalists: Dempsey-Horan; Aaron Desentz, the city manager of Mount Pleasant; and Sarah Moyer-Cale, the city manager of Hastings.

In July, the council narrowed the pool down to four candidates. First-round interviews were conducted on Aug. 19. On Aug. 25, the three finalists had second-round interviews with city council and met with residents and community stakeholders at a public reception.

Dempsey-Horan’s appointment to the role will be final after contract negotiations are successful. Her start date will be Nov. 2 if negotiations go well.

Pat McGinnis, the former city manager of Portage, retired on July 3. Adam

Herringa has been serving as acting city manager.

More information on Portage’s search for the city’s chief administrative officer can be found on its website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube