Portage council appoints Karen Dempsey-Horan as new city manager, effective Nov. 2

The Portage City Council has appointed Karen Dempsey-Horan as the next city manager, with her term beginning in November.

According to the City of Portage, Dempsey-Horan was selected and would begin negotiations for a contract to be the next city manager. Then, council appointed her to the role on Tuesday.

Dempsey-Horan was selected out of 53 applicants that were then narrowed down to three finalists — Dempsey-Horan, the chief administrative officer at The Woodslands Township, Texas; Aaron Desentz, the city manager for Mt. Pleasant; and Sarah Moyer-Cale, the city manager in Hastings.

According to the city, Dempsey-Hastings has nearly 30 years of local government experience. In her role in Texas, she provided leadership for municipal operations and worked closely with elected officials.

“Karen brings a tremendous depth of local government experience and a strong record of leadership," said Mayor Patricia Randall. "We are excited to welcome her to Portage and look forward to the perspective and experience she will bring to our community.”

Pat McGinnis, the former city manager, announced his retirement on July 3 after serving in the role since 2023.

Dempsey-Horan's first day will be Nov. 2.