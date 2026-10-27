Police seek suspect after man shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Kalamazoo Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting on E. Stockbridge Avenue near Bank Street. Witnesses reported that a man was lying in a front lawn and the suspect took off in a black van.

When officers arrived, they provided aid to the victim, who was shot in his leg. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators say the victim and suspect know each other and the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Police have not been able to find the suspect after searching multiple locations as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or through the P3Tips app.

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