Police searching for suspect after man shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo police responded to Portage Street near Washington Avenue around 12:20 a.m. When they got there, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't life threatening.

The suspect has been described as a Black male who is about 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He was wearing light colored jeans, a black hoodie and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Anonymous tips can also be sent to kalamazoosilentobserver.com or the P3Tips app.

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