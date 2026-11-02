No threat at Menards in Oshtemo Township after armed man reported, deputies say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the public after a man with a gun was reported inside a Menards store in Oshtemo Township Sunday evening.

Deputies say they were called to the Menards on W. Main Street around 6 p.m.

The man was reportedly emotional and sitting next to a gun inside a store bathroom. Deputies believe he did not have threatening intentions. He left before deputies arrive, but the building was evacuated and cleared.

The man was later found at a nearby Meijer gas station and detained.

Authorities believe the incident was a misunderstanding.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube