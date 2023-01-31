MSP: Teen missing out of Kalamazoo may be endangered

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — State police are urging people to be on the lookout for a 13-year-old girl missing from Kalamazoo.

Aaliyah Marie Sanders was last seen at her home in Pavilion Estates, in Kalamazoo, at 1:30 pm.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff, she was last seen at that time, walking away from her home.

Aaliyah is described as standing 5'02" with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, yellow/gray/white Nike sneakers, and a white/gray shirt, which had a picture of the singer Aaliyah.

MSP

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued by the Michigan State Police.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-488-6628.

