Monkeypox detected in Kalamazoo County resident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Health officials have detected monkeypox (MPV) in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department (HCS) says the resident in question is self-isolating and is not considered a public health threat.

HCS is working to identify close contacts and monitor them for possible symptoms.

No other cases of MPV have been detected as of yet.

“At this time, the risk of contracting monkeypox remains low in Kalamazoo County,” says Kalamazoo County Health Officer Jim Rutherford. “HCS recommends, however, that Kalamazoo County Residents remain vigilant when it comes to preventing monkeypox. We will continue to work with all of our state and local community partners to keep residents informed of their risk, and the best methods of prevention.”

Visit Kalamazoo County’s website for more information on MPV, including case numbers, symptoms and vaccines.

We’re told 246 cases of monkeypox have been detected in Michigan as of Sept. 18.

“If you are concerned about your risk for contracting monkeypox, do not hesitate to reach out to your doctor or the health department for information,” Rutherford adds.

