Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Monkeypox detected in Kalamazoo County resident

Monkeypox
AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Monkeypox
Posted at 3:55 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 15:55:09-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Health officials have detected monkeypox (MPV) in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department (HCS) says the resident in question is self-isolating and is not considered a public health threat.

HCS is working to identify close contacts and monitor them for possible symptoms.

No other cases of MPV have been detected as of yet.

“At this time, the risk of contracting monkeypox remains low in Kalamazoo County,” says Kalamazoo County Health Officer Jim Rutherford. “HCS recommends, however, that Kalamazoo County Residents remain vigilant when it comes to preventing monkeypox. We will continue to work with all of our state and local community partners to keep residents informed of their risk, and the best methods of prevention.”

Visit Kalamazoo County’s website for more information on MPV, including case numbers, symptoms and vaccines.

We’re told 246 cases of monkeypox have been detected in Michigan as of Sept. 18.

“If you are concerned about your risk for contracting monkeypox, do not hesitate to reach out to your doctor or the health department for information,” Rutherford adds.

RELATED: Monkeypox causing inflammation of the brain, CDC finds

RELATED: CDC warns dogs can catch monkeypox

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RightRail_I_Understand_Love_Heals_Break_the_Stigma_960x720.png

Community Events

West Side Walk